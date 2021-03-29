Woman sought after shooting man multiple times in Petersburg store, police say

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a woman is being sought after shooting a man multiple times in Petersburg.
The shooting took place inside Little’s Food Mart in the 900 block of Halifax Street.
Police responded to the scene at approximately 11 p.m. and located a man inside the store suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Police say warrants have been obtained for Ayanna Walker, 20 for:
- Aggravated malicious wounding
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Shooting in the commission of a felony
Walker is described as a black female, 5′5″, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair (dreadlocks) and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts should contact Crime Solvers at 780-1000.
