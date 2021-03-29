‘We have a long way to go:” The battle against pancreatic cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As NBC12 continues to remember and honor the life and legacy of our former colleague Andrea McDaniel, who died from pancreatic cancer, we hope to raise awareness, speaking to doctors about the disease, and what you can look out for.
“About half of the patients who present for pancreatic cancer have already developed metastatic disease, meaning it has started to spread to an area like the liver or the lungs,” said Dr. David Randolph II, a radiation oncologist at Johnston Willis Hospital. “The problem with it, it is insidious - the pancreas is an area where it takes a while for you to develop symptoms.”
Dr. Randolph says pancreatic cancer is the 4th most deadly cancer from diagnosis to death. Symptoms include:
- Light-colored stools or dark urine.
- Jaundice.
- Pain in the upper or middle abdomen and back.
- Weight loss for no known reason.
- Loss of appetite.
- Fatigue.
Dr. Randolph says about 20% of patients have the cancer, and it is also caught in time to operate before it could further spread.
“If you do develop symptoms, make sure you do seek the right medical attention - and if they worsen or are not improving, you are your best advocate make sure you fight for what you need and push the doctor to perform imaging or some sort of test to further diagnose,” he explained.
Knowing your medical history could make a difference. Dr. Randolph says if you are aware of a history of pancreatic cancer in the family, you could get genetic testing to see if there is a gene that is passed down from each generation that could put someone at a higher risk of developing the cancer.
“If you already know that gene is present in your family and you have it, you can get screened. So, if you do develop it and it is caught early, your chances of survival are improved.” Dr. Randolph. “One of the best things you can to do to prevent pancreatic cancer is limit your calorie intake, exercise and keep yourself as healthy as possible.”
Dr. Randolph says treatment for pancreatic cancer usually consists of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy, he says some of the best-case scenarios are when doctors are able to operate to remove the disease.
“We have a long way to go with pancreatic cancer - we need more effective treatment. I think one of the biggest things we could do is develop a screening test, with breast cancer we have a mammogram, with pancreatic cancer we really don’t have an adequate test to check for this cancer, so I think if we developed a way to diagnose this earlier, more patients would go to surgery and more patients would get cured,” he said.
Andrea McDaniel died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, and last year, her family held an online fundraiser to support the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in her honor.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.