‘We all have very heavy hearts:’ School community mourns Lucia Bremer’s death

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Students, teachers and staff at Quioccasin Middle School continue to grieve the death of Lucia Bremer, an eighth-grader who many say was a positive light in the community.
The teen was shot and killed on Friday evening. A 14-year-old is charged with her murder and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center following his arraignment.
With permission from Lucia’s family, Henrico County Public Schools identified her as the victim of this shooting on Saturday.
On Sunday, a memorial was set up at Quioccasin Middle School surrounding the field where Bremer used to play soccer.
On Monday, students and teachers returned to the classroom with a heavy heart.
“We’re all leaning on each other and that was very evident today in the school building,” said Melanie Phipps, principal of Quioccasin Middle School.
A team of school counselors, social workers and psychologists were at Quioccasin Middle School to offer support for those who needed it.
Phipps describes Lucia as a positive light for the community. She adds that this fits her name, which means, “light.”
“There wasn’t a day that went by that she didn’t smile at someone, laugh, try to lift up our spirits,” Phipps said. “She was hilarious. She was wise beyond her years and she was a phenomenal public speaker.”
Phipps also says Lucia was a straight “A” student and a phenomenal athlete. Bremer was known for her work in the field as part of the girl’s soccer team.
“Her mind was in the game,” said Phil Markowski, the assistant girl’s soccer coach. “She knew where to be, where to be there.”
Markowski says Lucia was a natural on the field and played any position they needed her for. He says this dedication inspired the team.
“All she ever cared about was being out there and that was the attitude she put out to everyone else on the team,” he said.
Markowski says the team will pay tribute to Lucia in all six girl’s soccer games when their season starts on May 3.
A rain garden at Quioccasin Middle School will also be named the “Garden of Light” for Lucia.
“They were working on it this Friday when all of this happened, and it turns out the way they tilled the land is an ‘L,’” said Anne Hampton, a sixth-grade teacher at Quioccasin Middle School. “It’s amazing how things like this happened.”
Phipps says they will continue to provide grief services for those who need them.
A GoFundMe page was started to support Lucia’s family, which has raised over $60,000.
