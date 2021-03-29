Virginia high schoolers can attend this virtual natural resources camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia high school students can learn about aquatics, forestry, wildlife and more during a virtual camp though the Virginia Department of Forestry.
The camp will take place from July 12-16 with live presentations in the morning and personal exploration, videos and reading materials for the afternoon. Small groups of campers will work together to showcase the natural resources of their region of the state, culminating in group presentations on Friday.
“Since both Camp Woods & Wildlife and Youth Conservation Camp were cancelled due to COVID-19, we wanted to offer an alternative way for teens to explore natural resource topics and careers,” said Bonnie Mahl of the Virginia Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts.
Current 9th-12th graders can apply for the Virginia Academy of Natural Resources at this link. Applications are accepted through April 30. Once accepted, campers will receive a schedule, Zoom link and materials.
The cost for the week-long camp is $25 to cover materials, but financial aid is available. Contact ellen.powell@dof.virginia.gov to discuss options.
