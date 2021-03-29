Tractor-trailer fire causes closures on I-95

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a tractor-trailer fire has shut down Interstate 95 north and south in Spotsylvania County.
Troopers were called around 4:36 p.m. to the vehicle fire at mile-marker 125.
Officials said the tractor-trailer was heading north when it caught on fire.
The driver was not injured.
All lanes of I-95 north and south in the area were closed. The southbound lanes have reopened just south of exit 126.
VDOT crews are detouring northbound traffic at exit 118 to Route 1.
