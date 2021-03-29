RPS employees encouraged to apply for city’s Educator Task Force

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public School employees are encouraged to apply for the city’s news Educator Task Force, a committee that will make recommendations on behalf of the area’s educators.
The group will inform the city’s Office of Children and Families and work toward adequate income and wealth, access to high-quality, affordable experiences, and enriching the community’s learning experiences. The task force will be comprised of teachers, counselors and other support staff.
During the 2021 year, the task force will make recommendations regarding college and career preparation for grades 6-12. They will also establish guidance for planning a year-round academic calendar.
“In any conversation on supporting Richmond’s children and families, educator voices are irreplaceable,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “I’m hopeful the recommendations of this group of experienced professionals will support the success of Richmond’s children inside and outside the classroom.”
The following criteria will be considered in application review:
- Current employment in Richmond Public Schools,
- Connections to Richmond’s more vulnerable communities, including but not limited to Latinx populations, Black populations, economically disadvantaged populations and public housing communities,
- Recommendation letter from school-level administration, and
- Representation from all geographic quadrants of Richmond.
Applications can be found online at this link. The application will close on April 16.
