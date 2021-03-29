Richmond Strikers to hold ‘Celebration of Life’ for Lucia Bremer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Strikers will hold a “Celebration of Life” for 13-year-old Lucia Bremer, who was shot and killed on Friday.
A 14-year-old is charged with her murder and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center following his arraignment.
“Soccer is family. As a family, teammates, coaches and parents experience triumphs and heartaches together. Lucia Bremer, her parents and her siblings are part of our Strikers family and their heartache is felt by our whole community. We grieve together and we rally around one another,” the Strikers said in a release.
The Strikers said Lucia was a center midfielder for the 2007 Elite.
“A center midfielder is the heart and soul of a team. Not surprisingly, Lucia was a natural center midfielder. Lucia loved her teammates and coaches and pushed her teammates to reach their full potential,” the Strikers said.
The team will hold a Celebration of Life at Striker Park on March 30. The community is invited to stop by any time during the day.
Lucia means “light,” so Field #1 at Striker Park will on all night on Tuesday in her honor.
