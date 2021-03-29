Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney creates Community Justice Reform Unit

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney announced the creation of the Community Justice Reform Unit (CJR).
The goal of the CJR is to “critically examine the use of prosecutorial discretion and promote practices that embody the principles of equity, justice, and public safety.”
The CJR will make evidence-based criminal justice reform policy recommendations to the Commonwealth’s Attorney, along with implementing practices that promote equity, justice and public safety.
Expanding and improving diversion programs and alternatives to incarceration will also be a goal.
The CJR will also give training to prosecutors on criminal justice reform, and expand engagement with the community.
“CJR will (1) implement and expand Restorative Justice practices in both the juvenile and adult courts; (2) increase opportunities to divert those who commit non-violent offenses away from the criminal justice system, especially those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues; (3) optimize the use of current alternative programming and specialized dockets; (4) utilize trauma-informed practices for cases involving emotional or physical violence and; (5) ensure fair discovery practices and compliance in case and trial preparation by our attorneys,” a release said.
The unit will be headed by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kelli Burnett.
Officials said the progress of the CJR will be updated online.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.