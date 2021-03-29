Report: 42% say financial situation got worse during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you are still struggling to figure out how you will pay the rent or where your next meal will come from-- you are not alone.
According to a recent Nerdwallet study-- 42% of Americans say their financial situations got worse in the pandemic.
Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union says it’s so important to recognize you need help and to ask for it. “Make sure your maximizing your network of support. So reach out to your local non profit agencies like the food bank or the United Way,” said Dale.
It may not be something you never saw yourself doing, but it’s ok to need help and to ask for it.
Using more than one food bank-- when available-- is smart because you may be able to get something at one that you may not be able to get at another.
Show up early if you can so you are the first in line. That way you can get the items you need. And make sure you bring the documentation you need when and if you do go.
