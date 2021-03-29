Reminder: Water temps remain dangerous during spring weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources is warning Virginians of dangerous water conditions during the spring season.
Per a release from the department, it’s important to dress for the water temperature and wear your life jacket.
“Wearing a life jacket is critical if you fall into cold water,” the release stated. “Your body’s first reflex is to gasp for air which increases the chance of drowning, especially if you are not wearing a life jacket.”
Gusty winds also create hazardous conditions. Before boating, it’s encouraged to check wind conditions and any alerts from the National Weather Service, which can be found here.
No matter what time of year you go boating, the department says you should let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return. Also, have a plan to reboard your boat in case you end up in the water.
For information on water and boating safety, visit this website.
