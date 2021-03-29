Police: 18-year-old arrested, charged in Petersburg teen’s murder

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged for the murder of a Petersburg teen, police say.
On March 26, around 9:05 p.m., officers arrived at the 1400 block of Talley Avenue and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.
According to an investigation, Oliver Spratley, 18, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Spratley is being held pending his appearance in court.
