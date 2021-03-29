Police: 18-year-old arrested, charged in Petersburg teen’s murder

Police: 18-year-old arrested, charged in Petersburg teen’s murder
Oliver Spratley (Source: Petersburg Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 11:49 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged for the murder of a Petersburg teen, police say.

On March 26, around 9:05 p.m., officers arrived at the 1400 block of Talley Avenue and located a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the hospital where he later died.

[ Petersburg police investigating 2 shootings, 1 fatal ]

According to an investigation, Oliver Spratley, 18, of Petersburg, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Spratley is being held pending his appearance in court.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.