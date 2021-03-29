Over 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported | 12 new outbreaks were confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 617,941 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,432 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,242 deaths and 26,367 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,466,133 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remains at 5.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported Tuesday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,862.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,907 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,379 cases, 862 hospitalizations, 396 deaths
- Henrico: 23,146 cases, 959 hospitalizations, 570 deaths
- Richmond: 15,696 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Hanover: 7,311 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,505 cases, 150 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Goochland: 1,312 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
