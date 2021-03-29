News to Know for March 29: Community mourns Henrico teen; Va. Beach shooting; Mostly sunny, breezy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!
Today will be mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler than average.
Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Henrico student Lucia Bremer was described as a “joyful farmer,” “beloved daughter” and “truly one-of-a-kind.” Now, the community is mourning her death after a shooting took her life on Friday.
On Sunday afternoon, a group of students, staff and teachers met to create the memorial surrounding the fence of the soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School.
Henrico police brought a juvenile suspect into custody on Saturday, and due to his age, no identity was released. The minor was arrested under petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Mills Godwin’s football game was canceled following the deadly shooting. Godwin will play Henrico at 7:30 p.m. on March 29.
Henrico police are warning the public of ‘unfounded’ rumors spreading on social media regarding Friday’s shooting
In a statement, Henrico police say, “speculation about the crime being investigated as a hate crime or being gang-related are unfounded. While homicide investigations are complex and must be investigated thoroughly with a great deal of follow-up, at this stage of the investigation, these allegations have no validity or credibility’.
Police say they’re working to give the public updates in an accurate and timely manner.
Two people were killed and eight people were injured in overnight shootings along the city’s oceanfront.
Police said in a statement Saturday that three men ranging in age from 18 to 22 were arrested and face charges stemming from the shootings.
One woman died at the scene of a gunshot wound and an officer who was struck by a vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Police initially said an officer “encountered an armed citizen” and fatally shot him. Authorities later said a firearm was found “in the vicinity” of the shooting.
A former Minneapolis police officer goes on trial Monday in George Floyd’s death, and jurors may not wait long to see parts of the bystander video that caught Derek Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck, sparking waves of outrage and activism across the U.S. and beyond.
The trial is expected to last about four weeks at the courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, which has been fortified with concrete barriers, fencing, and barbed and razor wire.
City and state leaders are determined to prevent a repeat of damaging riots that followed Floyd’s death, and National Guard troops have already been mobilized.
The key questions at trial will be whether Chauvin caused Floyd’s death and whether his actions were reasonable.
Richmond and Henrico will be getting a large shipment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines.
According to the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD), the vaccines will be used in the county’s clinics and re-distributed to some partners. 8,000 will be used at the mass clinics at Richmond Raceway.
An additional 500 doses will go to smaller, mid-sized events; the remaining 1,500 doses will go to partner pharmacies, health systems and rehab facilities.
Officials say vaccines should open to Virginia’s general population by May, with adolescents expected to get vaccinated by the fall.
Unemployment fraud has soared during the pandemic, and the problem is getting so bad the U.S. Labor Department launched a new website to help those who are victims of unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft.
Complaints can now be submitted at this website: dol.gov/fraud.
The Virginia Employment Commission, or VEC, has lost tens of millions to fraudulent claims since the start of the pandemic. The same trend has been mirrored nationwide.
A special school board meeting will be held to discuss increasing capacity at the virtual learning centers.
While RPS has remained virtual this school year, the district opened up a few schools for some students who had nowhere else to go to do their school work.
On March 29 at 6 p.m., school leaders are set to discuss increasing capacity at the learning centers to 125 students during a virtual meeting.
