Nearly 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported | No new outbreaks were confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 616,509 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,143 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,219 deaths and 26,280 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,452,493 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate slightly increased to 5.8%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
No new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,850.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,636 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,310 cases, 855 hospitalizations, 394 deaths
- Henrico: 23,073 cases, 956 hospitalizations, 568 deaths
- Richmond: 15,655 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 243 deaths
- Hanover: 7,274 cases, 264 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,492 cases, 149 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Goochland: 1,310 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
