Missing woman last seen at Chesterfield home found dead in Richmond

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police said a missing woman, who was last seen at her home, has been found dead in Richmond.
Officers said Shanta Maria Martin, 24, was last seen by a relative at her home along Berrybrook Drive around 3 p.m. on March 26.
When the relative tried to find her at her home later that afternoon, Martin could not be found.
Police said Martin was found dead in Richmond on April 4.
Officials said her death will be investigated, but foul play is not suspected.
Anyone with information should call at police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
