JCPenney announces closing date for Virginia Center Commons location

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A closing date has been announced for the JCPenney store at Virginia Center Commons.
The last day for business will be May 16.
The retailer emerged from bankruptcy in December after being acquired by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Management. The company will operate under new ownership while still using the JCPenney name.
It announced last year the closure of more than 200 locations. In May, the Virginia Center Commons location and 17 others nationwide will close for good.
The closing at Virginia Center Commons was not unexpected.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch says developers have plans to build new apartments on the site.
