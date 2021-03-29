Henrico police issues statement on social media rumors in regards to shooting

Inaccurate messages circulating on social media regarding Friday afternoons homicide on Hickoryridge Road have been brought to the attention of Henrico Police. Speculations about the crime being investigated as a hate crime or being gang-related are unfounded. “While homicide investigations are complex and must be investigated thoroughly with a great deal of follow up, at this stage of the investigation, these allegations have no validity or credibility,” says Chief Eric English. Speculations made online also question the integrity of the police/media relationship. The Division’s Office of Public Affairs works closely with each news media outlet to deliver timely, accurate information to the public, without compromising the investigative process. At times, however, social media gives rise to the circulation of inaccurate information by public commentors. “It is paramount the police, news media and public at large work together as one community to deliver accurate information for public interest and on behalf of our victims and their family,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. “Providing a credible, accurate narrative of any incident is our priority.” While a juvenile teen is in custody, the investigation is not over. With many unanswered questions, our investigative staff is working tirelessly and are still in the early stages of reviewing this case. Investigators must continue their work in sync with the State’s Medical Examiner’s Office, the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney, witnesses, and with the victim’s family.