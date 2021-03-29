Health district sees increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations; urges residents to follow precautions

“Over 30% of the adult population in the health district has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, we should be seeing decreases in spread of the virus, yet we have seen signs of increasing transmission for the last 10 days,” said Acting Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds. “Our current data shows that the number of new cases per day is higher than during either of the peaks which occurred during the summer of 2020, and this is concerning.”