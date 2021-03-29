Health district sees increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations; urges residents to follow precautions

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Rappahannock Area Health District said it has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, along with the percent positivity.
Due to the rise in cases and hospitalizations, RAHD is urging residents to wear masks, social distance, wash hands and stay home if people are sick.
“Over 30% of the adult population in the health district has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As a result, we should be seeing decreases in spread of the virus, yet we have seen signs of increasing transmission for the last 10 days,” said Acting Health Director Dr. Denise Bonds. “Our current data shows that the number of new cases per day is higher than during either of the peaks which occurred during the summer of 2020, and this is concerning.”
As of March 29, RAHD has seen an average of 65 new cases per day over the past week with a percent positivity of 7.8 percent. Officials said this has been a steady increase since March 19 when there was a weekly average of 34 cases per day and a percent positivity of 5.4 percent.
On March 22, 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Now, it has increased to 41 patients hospitalized.
“Having 3 safe and effective vaccines to protect against COVID-19 has provided a sense of optimism at the end of very long year, but we must remember that we are not quite to the finish line yet,” continued Dr. Bonds. “We ask for our community’s ongoing commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19 for the next few months as we continue to develop immunity through expanded vaccination efforts.”
The RAHD covers Fredericksburg and Caroline, Spotsylvania, King George and Stafford counties.
