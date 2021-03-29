Forecast: A pleasant start to the week, then Wednesday rain

FROST/FREEZ likely Thursday and Friday nights

By Andrew Freiden | March 29, 2021 at 3:55 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 3:55 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny skies and pleasant spring like weather to start the week, then Wednesday rain leads to a cold end to the work week.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler than average. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Strong to severe storms possible late in the day. Lows near 50, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy after a slight morning shower chance. Sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Rain Chance: 20%)

First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Thursday and Friday night!

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with freeze likely in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny and not as cold. After a freeze in the morning (Lows in the upper 20s), highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

