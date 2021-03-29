Forecast: A pleasant start to the week, then Wednesday rain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny skies and pleasant spring like weather to start the week, then Wednesday rain leads to a cold end to the work week.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler than average. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with showers and storms likely. Strong to severe storms possible late in the day. Lows near 50, highs low 70s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy after a slight morning shower chance. Sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s to near 50. (Rain Chance: 20%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze likely Thursday and Friday night!
FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with freeze likely in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s to near 50.
SATURDAY: Sunny and not as cold. After a freeze in the morning (Lows in the upper 20s), highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
