FBI seeks information in connection to 2 Richmond homicides

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The FBI’s Richmond Field Office is seeking information in connection to two homicides that happened in 2014.
On April 23, 2014, Richmond police were called to the 2100 block of Mimosa Street for a shooting.
At the scene, they found Ebony Hurd and Ivan Bridges in a vehicle and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Hurd died after being taken to the hospital and Bridges was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said it was reported that two men about 20-25 years old were in the area before the homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call 804-261-1044 or visit the FBI’s website.
