DWR: Richmond falcon lays first egg of season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Department of Wildlife Resources announced the female falcon has laid her first egg of the season.
Over the course of a few days, the falcon was seen spending more time close to the nest box, which usually means an egg will be laid soon.
According to the DWR, she laid the egg on March 28 overnight, making it her fifth egg total that she’s laid.
Eggs are typically laid in intervals of 48 to 72 hours.
The DWR also says to pay close attention to the Falcon Cam on March 30-31 to witness the possible second egg laying event.
