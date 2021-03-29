Police identify driver killed in crash involving GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the driver killed in a crash involving a GRTC bus.
At approximately 8:23 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of East Belt Boulevard for the report of a vehicle striking the back of a GRTC bus.
Police say Angela Gates was traveling northbound on East Belt Boulevard when she struck a stopped GRTC bus, causing damage to both vehicles.
Gates was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
The bus driver was not reported injured. The bus driver was the sole occupant of the bus.
According to the Traffic Crash Team, speed was a factor in the collision.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact the Traffic Crash Team Investigator J. Ozolins at (804) 646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.