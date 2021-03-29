Deputies: Man arrested for DUI following chase

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for driving under the influence following a chase.
A deputy tried pulling over a speeding vehicle around 7:30 p.m. on March 27 at Jefferson Davis Highway and Hospital Center Boulevard.
The deputy thought the suspect may be looking for a place to pull over, but the driver eventually stopped at the red traffic signal at Red Oak Drive. The deputy then went up to the driver and told him to pull over.
“Instead of pulling over, the suspect accelerated, spinning his tires, and turned left onto Red Oak Drive,” officials said.
Another deputy arrived to help, and both of them went after the driver.
After about a quarter-mile, the suspect stopped and pulled over.
Deputies said the driver, identified as Wendall Anderson, 55, of Stafford, had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.
“A spilled beverage was located in the floorboard of the car. Field sobriety tests were initiated and Anderson was arrested for driving under the influence. A search warrant for blood was obtained and executed,” deputies said.
Anderson was charged with driving under the influence-third or subsequent offense within five years, driving on a revoked license-third or subsequent offense, driving on a revoked license while driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock system, eluding, drinking while driving and speeding.
He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
