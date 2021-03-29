Chesterfield police search for missing woman last seen at home

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 29, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 4:07 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen at her home on March 26.

Officers said Shanta Maria Martin, 24, was last seen by a relative at her home along Berrybrook Drive around 3 p.m. on Friday.

When the relative tried to find her at her home later that afternoon, Martin could not be found.

Martin was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, gray sweatpants with “Hilfiger” written along the leg and black and white flip-flops. She also has tattoos on both arms and legs.

Anyone with information should call at police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

