Chesterfield County man located, safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man who was last seen on Sunday has been located and is safe.
Joseph M. Losee, whose last known address is in the 5000 block of Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield, was last seen by relatives on March 28 at around 9.a.m.
He left to go for a walk at that time and family members indicated that he walks in the area of Route 10 and Chippenham Parkway.
Losee, 78, is described as a white male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, green plaid shirt, beige hat and had on dark work boots.
