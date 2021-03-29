After Hours at Meadow Event Park announces summer concert lineup, new location

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After Hours at Meadow Event Park has announced their summer concert series lineup and a new location. The summer 2021 concert series will feature at least 50 shows and will kick-off in May.
EventMakers - USA announced the new location will be at The Meadow Event Park, located off of I-95 near Kings Dominion, at the beginning of summer 2021.
The outdoor concert facility is 7 acres and will provide a more spacious area with easy access, parking, premier VIP viewing areas, and dining amenities.
Shows scheduled will include:
- Jamey Johnson - May 14
- New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell & more - May 21
- Chase Rice - May 22
- Aaron Lewis - June 4
- Kip Moore - June 18
- Indigo Girls - June 19
- Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro - June 25
- Hanson - June 26
- Toby Keith - July 17
- Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads - July 18
- Lee Brice - August 6
- Get The Led Out - August 12
- Train with Vertical Horizon - August 13
- Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet - August 14
- Tower of Power - August 18
- Foreigner - August 20
- The Commodores - August 26
- Steve Earle and Los Lobos - August 27
- Scotty McCreery - August 28
- Brad Paisley - September 23
- Ludacris - September 17
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - September 18
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
All shows will go on sale starting on April 2 at 10 a.m. here.
Ticket holders will have the choice to hold onto their tickets for these shows or request a refund by April 27, 2021.
Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased here.
For more information on social distancing guidelines and protocols, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.