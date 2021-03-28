Senior Alert issued for missing Chesterfield County man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Joseph M. Losee, whose last known address is in the 5000 block of Ridgedale Parkway in Chesterfield, was last seen by relatives this morning at around 9.a.m.
He left to go for a walk at that time and family members indicated that he walks in the area of Route 10 and Chippenham Parkway.
Losee, 78, is described as a white male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing tan pants, green plaid shirt, beige hat and had on dark work boots.,
Anyone with information about Joseph Losee’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
