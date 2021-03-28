Richmond installing additional ‘Stop for Pedestrian’ signs

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond has started installing new “Stop for Pedestrian” signs at high-incident intersections, per a release from the city’s Department of Public Works.
Some of the signs are on one-way streets and will complement a new double white centerline striping pattern, which intended to prevent motorists from changing lanes where pedestrians may be crossing.
The pedestrian signs serve as a warning and reminder of a recent change in Virginia law: Motorists must stop for pedestrians in all crosswalks on on streets with a speed limit of 35 mph and below. Another recently-changed law increases the penalties for drivers who injure a pedestrian or bicyclist.
The installations are part of the city’s third phase of pedestrian safety improvements. Other projects include new crosswalks, corner clearance markings, larger stop signs, and pedestrian hybrid beacons.
For more information about Richmond’s Department of Public Works, visit this site.
