Police: Man who refused to stop for deputy killed in crash

EMPORIA, Va. (AP) - Police say a Virginia man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle as he led a sheriff’s deputy on a car chase.
The Virginia State Police says it is investigating the deadly crash in Greensville County early Sunday.
A State Police news release says 25-year-old Daiquan Tarez Wright, of Emporia, drove off and refused to stop for a Greensville County sheriff’s deputy who responded to a disturbance call at a motel.
Police say Wright drove over standing water and lost control of his white Ford Crown Victoria, which overturned after it struck a mailbox, fire hydrant, a fence and a tree.
