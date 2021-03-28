North Myrtle Beach face mask requirement comes to an end

North Myrtle Beach city leaders voted not to extend its emergency declaration.
By WMBF News Staff | March 28, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 4:16 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Starting Sunday, masks are no longer required in the city of North Myrtle Beach.

City leaders met for a special meeting on Friday and decided not to extend the COVID-19 state of emergency.

It was put into place last year in March and expires March 28.

City officials, though, still urge residents and visitors to continue to wear masks and to social distance.

During the regularly scheduled April 5 city council meeting, North Myrtle Beach City Council members will consider adopting a resolution encouraging everyone to continue to wear face coverings, to practice social distancing when possible, to wash their hands regularly and more, according to information from the city.

