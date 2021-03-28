MilitaryX to host veteran’s career fair for Richmond families

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - MilitaryX, an organization that holds job fairs for military members and their families, is hosting a virtual fair focused on the Richmond area.
The free event will feature more than 25 employers, including Intel, MetLife and Procter & Gamble. Veterans will have the opportunity to interview with employers, educational institutions, and franchisors.
The fair is open to military members, veterans and their spouses.
Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering. Companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or schedule interviews before, during or after the event hours.
The event is slated for Thursday, April 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register, visit this link.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.