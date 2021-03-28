Memorial grows for Lucia Bremer at Quioccasin Middle School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -On the field where Lucia Bremer used to play soccer at Quioccasin Middle School, a memorial is growing to honor the positive light school staff and students say she brought to the community.
On Sunday afternoon, a group of students, staff and teachers met to create the memorial surrounding the fence of the soccer field at Quioccasin Middle School.
A majority of people wore gray and white, Lucia’s favorite colors, while they tied green ribbons to the fence with messages of love for Lucia.
Henrico County Public Schools announced Bremer was shot and killed on Saturday evening. A witness tells NBC12 that he saw two girls walking with a man behind them, assuming they were together. Shortly after, he heard gunshots.
Lucia’s friends gathered on the path where the incident took place to create their own vigil, laying down flowers and signing their names on a soccer ball in her memory. They said that being together is helping them through this unimaginable loss.
“She was really bright in our life so this is just something that we can pay back and be bright during this time of grief,” Ainsley Johnson said.
“When I was by myself I felt a lot more sad, but now when I’m with people I feel happier and I can actually talk a lot about it,” Lily Budzinski said.
Henrico police brought a juvenile suspect into custody on Saturday. Due to his age, his identity has not been released. The minor was arrested under petitions for second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by juvenile, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
People who visited the memorial for Bremer say she was a positive person that brought a smile to everyone’s face.
This afternoon, a safe, virtual space was set up for students, teachers and families to mourn Lucia’s loss.
In a letter sent to the school community, Melanie Phipps, principal of Quioccasin Middle School, says Lucia was “exceptional” and “truly one-of-a-kind.” She also says there will be extra police at the school on Monday for everyone’s safety.
