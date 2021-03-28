Hanover biology teacher receives top regional award

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Hanover County biology teacher is one of just 22 teachers nationwide to receive her latest distinction: the top biology teacher in the region.
Patrick Henry High School biology teacher Alice Scheele was recently awarded the 2020 National Association of Biology Teachers’ Region II Outstanding Biology Teacher Award. The region spans Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.
“This award represents not just my teaching skills and abilities but also relationships with other teachers and the continuation of learning throughout my career,” Scheele said. “I have mentored and collaborated with tons of teachers in and around Hanover County Public Schools and learned as much from those teachers as they would say they have learned from me.”
Scheele graduated from Hanover County Public Schools and has taught for 14 years in the county. She says her favorite part of the job is making connections with students and having fun with them exploring new ideas.
“I am crazy passionate about biology and thoroughly enjoy continuing my learning and understanding the natural world,” she said. “If I can’t be excited about biology, how can I expect students to get excited about my class?”
The James Madison University and University of Richmond alumna has also presented at the Virginia Science Teachers Conference and has completed 18 credits of the Masters of Biology program from Clemson University.
“There are so many qualities that make Ms. Scheele a special educator, but the one that stands out the most for me is that she is always looking for ways to make her learning engaging, meaningful, and fit the needs of her students,” said Patrick Henry High School Principal Chris Martinez.
Scheele was also the 2019-20 Patrick Henry High School Teacher of the Year.
Join us in telling her “Congrats!”
