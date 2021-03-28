Forecast: Scattered showers turn to strong or possibly severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing threat for severe weather this afternoon and eveninG.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms likely in the afternoon from 2 to 8pm. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late day rain chance. Lows near 50, highs near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze potential next Thursday and Friday night!
FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with freeze possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and not as cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.