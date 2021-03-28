Forecast: Scattered showers turn to strong or possibly severe storms

By Sophia Armata | March 28, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated March 28 at 5:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Increasing threat for severe weather this afternoon and eveninG.

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms likely in the afternoon from 2 to 8pm. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late day rain chance. Lows near 50, highs near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

First Alert: Frost/Freeze potential next Thursday and Friday night!

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with freeze possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and not as cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

