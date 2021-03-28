Chesterfield virtually reopens Government Citizens Academy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County is now accepting applications for a virtual session of its Government Citizens Academy, an opportunity for curious folks to learn about the operations of the county government.
The free academy allows participants to meet local leaders and provide feedback about county services and programs. The sessions are intended for a diverse audience, including high school students, business owners and long-time residents.
Last year’s sessions were cancelled due to COVID-19, but the program is back in a virtual format.
“Not only is this academy a fun and important educational opportunity for participants, but it also allows us to hear residents’ feedback on how we can continue to grow our public services,” said Kelly Booth, an engagement coordinator at the Department of Citizen Information and Resources.
Applications can be submitted online at this link and are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 9. The academy’s nine meetings will occur virtually on Tuesday evenings, April 13 to June 8, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Class size is limited, and applications are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, visit this website, contact GCA@chesterfield.gov or call 804-796-7100.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.