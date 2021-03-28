Chesterfield Parks and Rec to hold recreation fair for all abilities

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Parks and Recreation is hosting an event that will feature recreation services for people with differing abilities.
The All Abilities Recreation Fair is slated for Thursday, April 15, from 4-6 p.m. at Bensley Park at 2900 Drewry’s Bluff Road. The event will explore local recreation opportunities for persons with different abilities, as well as their families.
Many vendors are already confirmed, including Sportable, Launch, Autism Society, Healing Sounds, Beyond Boundaries, Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens, River City Inclusive Gymnastics, First Tee, Friendship Circle of Virginia, Khamrada’s Hope, Step N Up LLC, and Jacob’s Chance.
The event requires face masks and social distancing.
All are welcome to attend, and registration is not required.
For more information, contact honakerj@chesterfield.gov or visit this site.
