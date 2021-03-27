Petersburg police investigating 2 shootings, 1 fatal

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two shootings, one of which was fatal, that occurred on Friday night.
One shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Talley Avenue. A tweet from the department stated the crime is being treated as a death investigation, but additional information about the victim or potential suspects was not released.
Another shooting occurred in the 900 block of Halifax Street, near Virginia Avenue and Melville Street. Police said in a tweet there is no danger to the public and detectives are working to identify a suspect.
Anyone with additional information about either crime is asked to call the Petersburg and Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.