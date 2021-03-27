Over 900 children’s hospital patients, caregivers receive COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU administered COVID-19 vaccines to more than 900 patients and their caregivers on Saturday.
The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine were provided to patients over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions. Doses were also offered to parents and caregivers of patients with comorbidities, or more than two medical conditions.
Tiffany Kimbrough, pediatrician and medical director of the hospital’s mother and infant unit, said the initiative served as a way to care for patients and their families.
“Vaccinating parents and caregivers is a big key to achieving that goal while children under 16 don’t currently qualify for the vaccine,” Kimbrough said. “It’s a huge stress lifted off a parent’s shoulders to know they have added protection from COVID-19 and can stay healthy to care for their child who has a chronic health condition.”
Folks at Saturday’s event will receive their second dose at a clinic next month.
