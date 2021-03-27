New website for unemployment fraud complaints launches

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unemployment fraud has soared during the pandemic, and the problem is getting so bad the U.S. Labor Department launched a new website to help those who are victims of unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft.
Complaints can now be submitted at this website: dol.gov/fraud.
The Virginia Employment Commission, or VEC, has lost tens of millions to fraudulent claims since the start of the pandemic. The same trend has been mirrored nationwide.
In a release, the VEC stated its paid approximately $12 billion in unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic, saying “even a small percentage of fraud is a significant dollar amount.”
“Unemployment insurance fraud is a national issue that every state is struggling with and Virginia is not immune,” said Commissioner Ellen Marie Hess of VEC. “Fraud takes many forms, including identity theft, filing under false pretenses and on a larger scale, organized fraud conducted by malicious actors from across the globe.”
According to the VEC, fraud victims are often unaware they’ve been targeted and have no idea criminals filed claims or collected benefits illegally in their names.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.