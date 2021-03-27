Nearly 1,400 new COVID-19 cases reported | 20 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 615,366 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,392 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,198 deaths and 26,243 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,422,384 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate remained at 5.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Two new outbreaks were reported Sunday. The total number of outbreaks is 2,850.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 68,629 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 25,271 cases, 851 hospitalizations, 393 deaths
- Henrico: 22,987 cases, 956 hospitalizations, 568 deaths
- Richmond: 15,623 cases, 743 hospitalizations, 242 deaths
- Hanover: 7,247 cases, 262 hospitalizations, 147 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,487 cases, 149 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Goochland: 1,306 cases, 46 hospitalizations, 21 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
