Long-time NBC12 anchor Andrea McDaniel dies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some heartbreaking news to share: One of our former colleagues, Andrea McDaniel, has passed away.
Andrea’s legacy spanned more than three decades as an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 20 years of that at NBC12 as anchor of 12 News Today and 12 News at Noon.
She began in 1985 and continued until 2006.
After two decades as a primary anchor, Andrea continued to appear on-air and represent the station on several community projects and even hosted our RVA today segments until just a few months ago.
Andrea died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Andrea’s family and friends.
