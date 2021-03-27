Henrico community mourns shooting death of teen girl

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico student Lucia Bremer was described as a “joyful farmer,” “beloved daughter” and “truly one-of-a-kind.” Now, the community is mourning her death after a shooting took her life on Friday.
Police responded to Windingridge Drive on Friday afternoon after gunfire erupted in the Henrico neighborhood, which is near Godwin High School. A witness said he saw two girls walking with a man behind them, assuming they were together. Shortly afterward, he heard gunshots.
In a letter to the students of Quioccasin Middle School, Principal Melanie Phipps identified Bremer as an eighth grade student who was “wise beyond her years.”
“Talking to her didn’t feel like talking to a middle schooler,” Phipps wrote. “Lucia was exceptional; truly one-of-a-kind. She was brave, hardworking, and kind to everyone. Her smile would light up the entire room.”
Bremer’s mother said Lucia’s name means “light.” To Phipps, that was the perfect way to describe her.
“She radiated happiness, and she loved our school,” Phipps said.
Liberty Tree Farm LLC, a public Facebook page, stated in a post that their daughter, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed on March 26.
“Our beloved daughter and joyful farmer, Lucia Whalen Bremer, was killed in a senseless act of gun violence,” the post stated.
Phipps said the school plans to have an opportunity for staff, students and family to grieve in a virtual setting on Sunday, March 28. The school also plans to have additional police presence on Monday.
“Words can barely begin to describe the tragedy and loss for our community and beyond,” Phipps said.
