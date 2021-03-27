Forecast: Perfect weather today, storms likely tomorrow

SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly later afternoon into the evening. Storms could be strong or severe with a SLIGHT RISK of severe from the Storm Prediction Center for most of Virginia including RVA. Damaging wind is the main concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)