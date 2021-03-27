Forecast: Perfect weather today, storms likely tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The weekend starts dry with strong storms by later in day Sunday.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly later afternoon into the evening. Storms could be strong or severe with a SLIGHT RISK of severe from the Storm Prediction Center for most of Virginia including RVA. Damaging wind is the main concern. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 80%)
MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. A little cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with late day rain chance. Lows near 50, highs near 70. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and sharply colder with the chance of a few showers and slight chance of a few snowflakes mixing in. Lows near 40, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: Frost/Freeze potential next Thursday and Friday night!
FRIDAY: Sunny and cold with freeze possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.