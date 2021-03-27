Crime Solvers: Owners still had their debit cards during fraudulent purchases

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help solving credit card fraud cases in the area.
Police say three different people had their debit cards used for multiple purchases and withdrawals at the Commonwealth Center Parkway Target and the Midlothian Turnpike Kroger.
At the time of the purchases, the owners still had their cards in their possession. Video surveillance of the suspects was obtained by police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
