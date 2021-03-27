Chesterfield and GRTC team up to offer free rides for COVID vaccines

By NBC12 Newsroom | March 26, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 9:56 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield and GRTC are partnering up to offer free rides for county residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Any resident with an appointment and no way to get there can call Chesterfield Mobility Services at 804-706-2796.

Free rides are being accommodated two ways:

  • Through its Access On-Demand program, Chesterfield will cover the $6 per trip transportation fee to COVID-19 vaccination appointments, making the trip free for those registered with Chesterfield Mobility Services.
  • Those not eligible or registered though Access On-Demand can still call Chesterfield Mobility Services and staff will assist them in getting a free ride through GRTC’s and Uzurv partnership program using GRTC CARES Act funding.

Residents can use this free ride service to go to a vaccine appointment anywhere in the program’s service area, including the Virginia State University and Richmond International Raceway Community Vaccination Centers.

To sign up for a free ride to a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call Chesterfield Mobility Services at 804-706-2796 at least one day before your appointment to get scheduled.

