Capuchin monkey found outside Owenton home, Ky. Fish & Wildlife investigating

“So I was sitting with my back to the porch and [my mom] was standing across from me looking out the window. And all of a sudden her face just goes white and she her eyes get huge and she’s like ‘oh my gosh. Oh my gosh.’ I’m freaking out like what the matter? Is there something on me? And she’s like ‘no there it is!’ And we turn around and the little monkey ran up and was just looking in the window at us. And he was real! We were like you’re not crazy, we believe you. There was a monkey.”