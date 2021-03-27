Allergy vs COVID symptoms: know the difference

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Allergy season is here and people are feeling the effects. Whether it be pollen or soil mold if you sneeze people tend to start panicking that you might have COVID-19. We caught up with the experts on how to tell the difference between COVID and seasonal allergies.
“So lots of people are coming in with complaints of sneezing, watery eyes, itchy nose, coughing some wheezing,” said Dr. William T. Hark, Richmond Allergy & Asthma Specialists. “It’s been a pretty bad spring.”
However, Dr. Hark says the majority of the time his patients do not have coronavirus but that there is some confusion about this because COVID-19 and allergies overlap a lot of the same symptoms. Hark said it’s when a patient starts to exhibit fever symptoms, that he recommends a COVID test be done.
“Fever isn’t something that we see a lot in allergies - all of the other like the cough and wheezing can be confusing, but factor that in and we might be looking at something different,” said Hark.
Seasonal allergies also do not cause body aches or loss of taste or smell, which are COVID-19 symptoms. Dr. Hark says while it’s important to understand the symptoms, it is possible for someone to have both allergies and COVID at the same time.
“You can definitely have allergies and have COVID at the same time,” said Hark. “It can actually make you more likely because you are rubbing your nose, you are rubbing your eyes and then you can catch COVID-19.”
If you are experiencing any fever symptoms along with allergy-like symptoms, Hark said that person should probably schedule a COVID test. Not only for their own benefit but for the benefits of those around them.
“When you are sniffing with a stuffy nose - people are going to look at you and think ‘oh no you got COVID’ and they’ll run the other direction,” said Hark. “I think it’s important to get your allergies under control both for your benefit and for those around you.”
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.