Woman shot on Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a woman was shot early Friday morning along Afton Avenue on Richmond’s southside.
Just before 1 a.m. officers were called to the 2200 block of Afton Avenue where they found the woman with a gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries and police say she is fighting to survive.
RPD says there is no threat to the community, but they are asking anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000 or by using the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.