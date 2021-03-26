Witness says young girl shot in Henrico’s west end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured in Henrico’s west end.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Windingridge Drive around 4 p.m. - that’s not far from Pump Road in the Tuckahoe area.
NBC12 is told a juvenile was shot, but we do not know what led up to the shooting or that young person’s condition.
There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Gayton Forest West subdivision where detectives and officers are actively investigating, according to a tweet from Henrico Police.
A witness says he was working at a home nearby and he says he saw two girls walking a path with a man behind them. He assumed they were together. He continued with his work and then he heard gunshots.
The worker said he came back to the front yard and saw the man jogging away, putting a gun in his pants. The witness then saw legs behind a car in a driveway nearby and ran over and found the girl. He says he started CPR on her. He claims she was 12, but police have not confirmed the age.
Godwin High School is located near the shooting. The district released a statement saying the staff and student-athletes at the school are safe.
In light of the shooting investigation, the school’s Friday night football game has been canceled, according to the statement.
