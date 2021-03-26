Virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for new elementary school in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools announced a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place for the new Crestwood Elementary School in Chesterfield.
In September 2019, the school district broke ground for the new school.
The school is part of Chesterfield’s capital improvements plan that includes the renovation or replacement of seven elementary schools, two middle schools and one high school.
Members of the community will be able to watch the ceremony on Chesterfield County Public Schools’ Facebook page at 10 a.m.
After the ribbon-cutting, there will be a virtual tour of the building.
Classes on the new campus will begin on April 13.
